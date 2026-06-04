Jose Mourinho Files Complaint Against Turkey to European Court of Human Rights

Renowned Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho has escalated his dispute with Turkish football officials. The coach, currently the main candidate for the Real Madrid head coaching position, has filed an official complaint with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), claiming his fundamental rights were violated during his tenure at Fenerbahce. This was reported by Goal.com report .

Jose Mourinho, who left Fenerbahce in August 2025, is challenging the disciplinary sanctions imposed on him by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF). This legal battle began in November 2024 following a victory over Trabzonspor. At that time, the coach was suspended for one match and heavily fined for criticizing the VAR system and the local football structure.

In documents submitted to the court in Strasbourg, Jose Mourinho expressed doubts about the transparency and impartiality of the Turkish sports judiciary. According to the experienced coach, football councils in Turkey are not independent, and his right to freedom of expression was violated for criticizing Super Lig refereeing standards. He had repeatedly highlighted systemic issues in his statements.

Furthermore, Jose Mourinho, who is Florentino Perez's primary choice in the Real Madrid presidential elections, emphasizes that his right to a fair trial was also denied. According to the coach, the reasoned part of the penalty decision against him was not provided, which limited his ability to mount a legal defense.

This legal process is expected to test the disciplinary procedures of the Turkish Football Federation on an international scale. Jose Mourinho and his lawyers believe that Turkey has violated the European human rights protocols it signed.