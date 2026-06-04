Gabriel Jesus Could Join Everton: Transfer Details Revealed

·66·Sport
Gabriel Jesus Could Join Everton: Transfer Details Revealed

Everton are interested in signing Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus during the summer transfer window. The Merseysiders see the Brazilian as a solution to their attacking problems, but financial hurdles could complicate the deal. According to Goal.com report .

According to Football Insider, Everton aim to strengthen their attack and have identified Gabriel Jesus as their primary target. However, the club is not prepared to pay the £20 million requested by Arsenal. Additionally, the player's injury proneness is causing some concern for the management.

As Mikel Arteta plans to revamp the attacking line, the London club is ready to part ways with the 29-year-old forward. Gabriel Jesus has lost his place in the starting lineup this season and is included in the list of players expected to leave in the summer.

One of the biggest obstacles for Everton is the player's salary. Currently earning a high wage at Arsenal, the Brazilian striker would need to lower his financial demands for the transfer to go through. Clubs such as Milan, Juventus, and Palmeiras are also interested in the forward.

For reference, Gabriel Jesus made only 14 appearances in the Premier League last season due to injuries, starting just three of them. His extensive experience in England is attracting the attention of Everton's coaching staff.

ArsenalEvertonGabriel JesusTransferPremier League
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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