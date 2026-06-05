Napoli President Threatens to Sell Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has issued a stern warning to the team's star players. The club's head hinted that any player who clashes with former coach Antonio Conte and openly expresses dissent, including Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, could leave the team. According to Goal.com reports .

The situation around Stadio Diego Armando Maradona intensified after Kevin De Bruyne openly celebrated the coach's departure. The Belgian player, who joined as a free agent from Manchester City last year, failed to make an impact in his debut season in Italy due to injuries and tactical disagreements. De Laurentiis emphasized at a press conference that the doors are open for those unhappy with the club's direction.

"They made various statements from their point of view. We will see what the new coach thinks about this. If someone needs to leave, they will leave. What is the problem? There are many footballers in the world," said the Napoli president, known as a cinema magnate.

In an interview, Kevin De Bruyne admitted that Antonio Conte's 4-5-1 tactic and highly defensive style did not suit his views. According to him, the club did not demonstrate the attacking football promised. Meanwhile, another star of the team, Romelu Lukaku, found himself in the midst of disciplinary issues. He was fined €150,000 for disobeying club orders while recovering from an injury with the Belgian national team.

Reports suggest that Napoli's management is ready to sell Romelu Lukaku to clubs in Saudi Arabia or Turkey for €10 million. With Massimiliano Allegri expected to take over the team, the situation could become even more complicated for Kevin De Bruyne, an advocate of attacking football, as Allegri also prefers a pragmatic style.