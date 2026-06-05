Liverpool Announce New Head Coach: Who Replaces Arne Slot?

Liverpool have found a suitable candidate for the head coach position left vacant by Arne Slot, ending all speculation. The multiple English champions have reached an agreement with Andoni Iraola, who was of interest to Bayer Leverkusen. Following this appointment, German national team member Florian Wirtz is also expected to join the Merseyside club. According to Goal.com reports .

Five days after parting ways with Arne Slot, the Reds officially announced the appointment of the 43-year-old Basque specialist. Iraola's departure from rival Premier League club Bournemouth had been confirmed earlier. "I am very happy. Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world. You don't have to think twice about coming here," Iraola said in the club's official statement.

His predecessor, Arne Slot, arrived in the summer of 2024 to replace Jürgen Klopp. He led the team to their 20th title, but left his post after finishing fifth in the Premier League in his second season. Due to Liverpool's strong interest, Bayer Leverkusen was forced to change their plans.

Andoni Iraola achieved impressive results with limited resources at Bournemouth. He led the team to sixth place in the table, just one spot below Liverpool. His attractive and fast-paced style of football made a strong impression on the Merseyside club's management.