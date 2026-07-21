Archer and Anduril unveil new Thunder hybrid aircraft

Archer Aviation, a leader in aviation technology, in partnership with defense technology startup Anduril, has unveiled the new Thunder vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. Presented at the Farnborough Airshow in the UK, this device is expected to open new opportunities not only for military purposes but also for business logistics. According to Ixbt.com, this project is a hybrid solution between urban air taxis and military tiltrotors. This is reported by Ixbt.com news.

The main feature of the Thunder aircraft lies in its power plant. While Archer's previous Midnight air taxi ran entirely on electric power, the new Thunder model features a series hybrid system. Its internal combustion engine generates energy for the electric motors. This approach significantly increases flight range, which is crucial for long-distance missions.

A blend of military and commercial goals

Anduril describes this aircraft as a fully autonomous strike VTOL. The initial version is designed for unmanned missions and collaborative operations with manned aircraft. However, Archer representatives noted that a commercial version of the platform will also be presented to the public in the near future, demonstrating the technology's broad scope.

Thunder is not limited to the military sector. Developers plan to use this aircraft in the following areas:

Freight and logistics services;

Rapid delivery to hard-to-reach areas;

Long-range remote operations;

Emergency response.

Currently, the air taxi market is facing certain financial challenges, as the necessary permits for commercial flights have not yet been obtained in many countries. For example, Archer reported a loss of $217.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. Therefore, the company's entry into the defense sector and its shift to hybrid technologies could be strategically justified.

For countries with mountainous and vast territories, such as Uzbekistan, such hybrid VTOL aircraft could become very important in the future. Unlike fully electric devices, hybrid systems allow for longer and more efficient service in areas with limited infrastructure. This partnership between Archer and Anduril is an important step expected to usher in a new era in the aviation industry.