Google is working on next-generation Frozen v2 chips: Gemini to become even faster

·26·Technology
Google is working on next-generation Frozen v2 chips: Gemini to become even faster

Alphabet-owned Google is developing a new server processor aimed at drastically increasing the efficiency of its Gemini AI models. Created under the codename "Frozen v2," this chip is expected to boost the processing speed of AI systems while significantly reducing energy consumption. This project is seen as a crucial step in the tech giant's pursuit of hardware independence. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to The Information, citing anonymous sources, the new chip is scheduled for deployment in 2028. Initial estimates suggest that Frozen v2 will be 6 to 10 times more efficient than current Google chips. This metric is measured by the number of generated tokens per unit of energy consumed.

Technological independence and NVIDIA competition

Currently, the global AI market is heavily dependent on NVIDIA chips. Companies like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are striving to reduce this dependency and create chips that are maximally optimized for their own software. Producing their own chips allows Google not only to cut costs but also to ensure stability amidst global computing power shortages.

In a comment to TechCrunch, Google representatives neither confirmed nor denied the project directly. The company stated that it is constantly experimenting with new innovations to ensure maximum performance for its users. This approach serves to optimize systems for real-world workloads by designing hardware and software simultaneously.

Market situation and investor reaction

The race in the AI sector is not limited to Google. For instance, in June, OpenAI announced its first processor, codenamed Jalapeño. Additionally, there have been reports that Anthropic is discussing a partnership with Samsung for chip manufacturing. Such moves indicate an intensifying battle for hardware among industry leaders.

Investors have long been concerned about the massive capital expenditures Alphabet has planned for its AI strategy. This year, Google plans to spend around $180-190 billion in this sector. The news about Frozen v2 has increased investor confidence that these investments will pay off. Following the reports, the company's stock value rose by nearly 3% on Monday morning.

Such news is also significant for the Uzbekistan technology market. Increased efficiency of Google services and the Gemini neural network will pave the way for more affordable and faster AI-based solutions for local developers and users in the future, which in turn will positively impact the development of the digital economy.

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