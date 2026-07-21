A major turning point in the world of AI: The MCP protocol reaches a new level

·20·Technology
A major turning point in the world of AI: The MCP protocol reaches a new level

AI technologies are built not only on powerful neural networks but also on complex infrastructures that ensure their connection to external data. One such critical foundation, the Model Context Protocol (MCP), is set to receive a major update in the coming days. While this change may not be immediately visible to casual users, it is expected to significantly impact the speed and scale of AI systems. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The MCP protocol acts as a unique "engineering pipeline" that allows AI models to securely access calendars, databases, or internal corporate tools. According to explanations provided by the company Arcade, the new version will fundamentally change how the system handles session IDs. This will allow AI servers to communicate with millions of users simultaneously without interruptions.

The scaling problem and the new solution

In the current system, when a client application like Claude connects to a server, it provides information about its version and capabilities. The server responds by providing a specific session ID. However, for large companies serving millions of users, this method poses a serious challenge. Because requests are distributed across dozens of servers in different regions, it is difficult for each machine to "remember" the user's previous ID.

In the new system, the MCP protocol shifts to a "stateless" approach. This is similar to the operating principle of modern websites. As a result, system maintenance becomes easier, and the costs of launching large-scale projects decrease. Experts believe that it was precisely this technical barrier that had made many companies hesitant to implement large-scale AI agents until now.

Infrastructure development and the future

Although the process of training AI models is advancing rapidly, their technical infrastructure and standards are forming somewhat more slowly. The MCP update serves to fill this gap in the field. According to ixbt.com, work on the new specifications has been ongoing since May, and they are expected to be implemented starting next week.

In conclusion, this technical update will help the AI ecosystem become more stable and flexible. In the future, we will witness even smarter and faster integration of bots like ChatGPT or Claude with our personal data and work tools. This will further solidify the role of digital assistants in our daily lives.

Artificial IntelligenceTechnologyMCPClaudeProgramming
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