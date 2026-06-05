MLS All-Star Game: Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min in the Starting Lineup

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MLS All-Star Game: Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min in the Starting Lineup

The initial starting lineup for the MLS All-Star Game has been announced. Based on voting results among fans, media, and players, the squad includes several surprise names alongside expected stars. Notably, global superstars Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min are on the list. Although Son Heung-Min is not having his best season, his popularity and skill earned him a spot in the squad. According to Goal.com reports .

One of the most intriguing aspects of the roster is the inclusion of players like Xavier Gozo, Anthony Markanich, and Nashville's outstanding defender Andy Najar. Additionally, Tim Ream has been called up to the All-Star team again after 15 years. In midfield, Sebastian Berhalter is left almost alone, raising various questions about the team's tactical structure.

Experts analyzing this lineup praise the team's attacking potential but emphasize that the defense may face a serious test against Liga MX stars. In particular, Xavier Gozo has proven fully worthy of this recognition with his consistent performances in the MLS this year.

The clash between MLS and Liga MX stars, scheduled for late July, is expected to be a real celebration for fans. The appearance of stars like Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba will further enhance the prestige of the match. For now, the main issue remains how much the reserve players will strengthen the squad and ensure team balance.

MLSLionel MessiSon Heung-MinFootballUSA
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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