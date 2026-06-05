Manchester United Want to Sign Real Madrid Star...

As the European football transfer window is about to officially open, a major deal is brewing between the giants of England and Spain. Aurélien Tchouaméni, the defensive midfielder for the French national team and Real Madrid, could make a sharp turn in his career, swapping La Liga for the English Premier League (EPL), considered the most intense championship in the world.

According to the latest information released by journalists from the prestigious British publication The Times, Manchester United have been seriously interested in the services of this skilled midfielder for quite some time and have already started active efforts to sign him.

New center and Ederson deal at Old Trafford

The Red Devils aim to thoroughly renew the center of the famous Old Trafford stadium and form a solid defensive zone next season. Therefore, the English club is on the verge of adding not only Tchouaméni but also another strong performer to the squad:

Ederson transfer settled: Manchester United have almost completely resolved the transfer of the Brazilian midfielder Ederson from Atalanta Bergamo.

Terrific duo plan: If the Manchester club's management successfully completes the transfer of Aurélien Tchouaméni, one of the strongest midfield tandems in the EPL will be created in the new season.

Tchouaméni's statistics and contract in Madrid

It is natural that Real Madrid do not want to easily let go of the French diamond, as he is one of the key figures in the team. The table below shows the player's current financial and sports indicators:

Indicator type Player's current status and figures Total matches in the season Total in all competitions 49 matches Productivity indicator Against opponents' goals 2 goals and 2 assists Current contract duration With the Royal Club Until 2028 scheduled Market value (Transfermarkt) Current actual price 75 million euros

The relatively long-term contract and the player's high valuation on the Transfermarkt portal indicate that Manchester United will require very large financial expenditures.

Background analysis: It is no secret that competition within Real Madrid has intensified greatly. Although Tchouaméni is an important player in Madrid, the allure of the EPL and the opportunity to become an absolute leader at Manchester United may have intrigued the French star. If he occupies the center of MUFC alongside Ederson, the English club can finally put an end to its crisis and return to the title race. We will soon find out how this transfer epic ends.

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