The Last Dance: Will Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Play in the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is expected to be the largest and most unique tournament in football history. Hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, this competition will feature 48 teams for the first time, opening a new chapter in its nearly 100-year history. However, for the legendary generation that has dominated the football world for almost two decades, this could be their final stop. According to Goal.com report .

Although Lionel Messi is approaching 39, he intends to participate in his record sixth World Cup. After winning with the Argentina national team in Qatar in 2022, Messi is currently playing for Inter Miami in the MLS. While the scorching heat of North America and the expanded format may pose physical challenges, the legendary forward is ready to astonish the world once again.

Cristiano Ronaldo, at 41, aims to achieve a historic victory with the Portugal national team. Unlike Messi, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has not yet won the World Cup and has failed to score in the knockout stages. If Portugal wins, Ronaldo will become the oldest footballer to lift this prestigious trophy.

For these legends, along with several other veteran stars, the 2026 tournament will be their last opportunity on the international stage. It is clear that even the most talented young players will not immediately fill the void left after their departure. For fans, this is a unique chance to watch these legends perform on the big stage for the last time.