Turkey National Team Defeats Venezuela in Friendly Match

·75·Sport
Turkey National Team Defeats Venezuela in Friendly Match

With just days remaining before the historic FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on North American pitches, intercontinental friendly matches have entered their intense phase. One such crucial and fierce preparatory clash took place between Turkey, representing Europe, and Venezuela, a tough opponent from South America.

Held overnight from June 6 to 7 across the ocean, this match brought a true festive mood to Turkish football fans ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Intense and determined battle at Chase Stadium

The famous Chase Stadium arena in Fort Lauderdale, USA, hosted this international fixture. As expected, the match began with active attacks from both sides:

  • First strike from the opponent: The start of the match favored the South Americans. In the 14th minute, Venezuela forward Gleyker Mendoza capitalized on a precise pass from Telasco Segovia to score against Turkey, opening the tally.

  • Restoring balance: After such an unexpected start, the Turks pushed forward with great force. Just before the end of the first half, in the 44th minute, Barış Alper Yılmaz broke through the opposing defense to restore balance, allowing his team to head into the break calmly.

Arda Güler's superb pass and the winning goal

In the second half, Vincenzo Montella's pupils took full control of the initiative. Quick combinations and attacking play soon yielded results.

The young star dominating the pitch, Real Madrid member Arda Güler, delivered a masterful and high-quality assist to put Yunus Akgün in a comfortable position. Yunus seized the opportunity flawlessly, sending the decisive goal into the Venezuela net to seal the victory — 2-1!

Who awaits Turkey at the World Cup?

Following this successful friendly, the Turkey national team heads to the 2026 World Cup, hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, in high spirits. The tournament runs from June 11 to July 19 . The table below shows Turkey's opponents in the World Cup group stage:

Tournament Group

Participating Team

Our Representatives' Opponents

Upcoming Tournament Status

Group D

Turkey

Australia


Paraguay


USA

Competing for the championship and advancement to the next stage in the historic global tournament.

It is worth noting that Venezuela, who put up a serious fight in this match, failed to qualify through the highly competitive South American qualifiers and will have to watch this World Cup merely as spectators.

Expert Analysis: Turkey's substantive performance against Venezuela clearly demonstrated their comprehensive readiness for the upcoming World Cup. Despite conceding first, showing resilience and securing the win indicates strong character within the squad. The skills of performers like Arda Güler and Yunus Akgün will undoubtedly significantly boost Turkey's chances in Group D matches against Australia, Paraguay, and hosts USA. We wish our brotherly Turkey national team great victories and historic results in the upcoming world championship!

Follow the latest World Cup diary, group stage details, and exclusive reports featuring world football stars with us on Zamin pages!

TurkeyVenezuelaArda GülerReal MadridFort Lauderdale
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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