US Visas Denied to Iranian Football Officials

Only a few days remain until the start of the next FIFA World Cup, eagerly awaited by the world and stirring millions of hearts. However, just before this year's grand football festival, an unexpected event has sparked serious discussions at the intersection of sport and politics on the international stage. The prestigious The New York Times reported that, according to the latest official information, Mehdi Taj, president of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI), and several other high-ranking officials will be unable to attend the tournament starting on June 11. The reason is that the US government refused to grant them entry visas.

The issue is that federation president Mehdi Taj previously served as an officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Due to political views and security measures, visas were denied not only to him but to a significant group of Iranian football leadership.

Green light for officials and players who failed to obtain visas

The general status of officials and team members whose visa applications were rejected by the US Embassy, forcing them to watch the tournament from home, is reflected in the following special integrated table:

Full Name and Team Affiliation Position in Iranian Football Organization Official Visa Decision Mehdi Taj President of the Football Federation Islamic Republic of Iran (former military) Denied Mehdi Kharati Executive Director of the Football Federation Denied Hedayat Mombini Secretary General of the Organization Denied Mohsen Motamedkia Director of the Federation Media Department Denied Iran National Team Players and assigned support staff Approved (Visa Granted)

Commenting on this decision, the US side firmly emphasized that it would absolutely not allow 'terrorist groups and their representatives to exploit loopholes in the system to secretly enter US territory,' stating that security measures are the top priority.

Iran's Complaint to FIFA and Tournament Schedule

Following this sharp decision, Iran did not remain silent and accused Washington of politicizing sport and practicing discrimination. Tehran representatives have called on FIFA to intervene immediately and restore justice. According to Iranian football leadership, sports officials and technical advisors are 'an integral and indivisible part of any national team,' and their absence could negatively affect the team's morale.

Recall that this year's World Cup is jointly hosted by three major North American countries: the USA, Canada, and Mexico. In a tournament expected to feature intense matches, the Iran national team will play its first match on June 15 in Los Angeles .

Zamin Commentary: In fact, this March, the Iranian government disappointed many fans by announcing it would not send the national team to the World Cup in the USA due to political tensions. Later, this decision was reversed, allowing the players to participate, which was a great joy for football fans. Now, while the players are going, a large part of the leadership and technical staff behind them remain without visas. Regardless of the circumstances, football is an ambassador of peace and friendship. We hope that matches on the field will proceed based on pure sporting principles and that political disagreements will not overshadow the beautiful game. We wish the Iranian footballers a worthy performance even under such psychological pressure!

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