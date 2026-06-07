Pep Guardiola Impressed by Barcelona's Play Under Hansi Flick

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave high praise to Barcelona's style of play under Hansi Flick. The Catalan specialist admitted becoming a devoted fan of the attractive football introduced by the German coach. According to him, the quality of football displayed is commendable, regardless of whether the squad consists of La Masia graduates or foreign players. As reported by Goal.com reports .

Guardiola shared his thoughts on Barcelona's current state while attending the opening ceremony of a new Cruyff Court at his former school, La Salle Manresa. He emphasized that the foundation of the project under Flick is solid and that the team has achieved impressive results in the domestic league over the last two seasons. However, Pep also issued serious warnings regarding the Champions League.

"I am a huge fan of Hansi; he has been doing an excellent job for many years. Barcelona players move very attractively on the pitch. Regardless of the results, watching their play is a pleasure," Guardiola told journalists. Nevertheless, he added that success in European competitions depends on more than just the style of play.

Guardiola is concerned that failure in the Champions League could ruin an entire project. In his opinion, failing to win the continental tournament should not negatively affect the overall assessment of the season. "The Champions League destroys projects. I hope it won't be the case this time. La Liga is a sign of stability. In Europe, many things are decided by unexpected factors such as referees' decisions or injuries," the coach warned.

The former Barcelona manager urged the club's leadership and fans not to limit their expectations to just the European trophy. He emphasized that the team's daily progress and victories in the domestic league are key factors defining the club's legacy. Recall that the Catalans last won the Champions League in 2015.