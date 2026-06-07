Federico Chiesa Expresses Desire to Leave Liverpool and Return to Serie A

Italy national team forward Federico Chiesa openly stated his intention to return to Serie A after an unsuccessful season with Liverpool. The footballer, who lacked sufficient playing time under Arne Slot, wants to end his Premier League career and rebuild it in his homeland. The winger, who played only 726 minutes across all competitions last season, is unhappy about being left out of the starting lineup. According to Goal.com reports .

In an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, Chiesa discussed his situation at Liverpool: "I have played very little since the beginning of 2026. In January, the club and Slot did not allow me to leave because there were issues in the squad. I understood the situation, but now I want to play more. If I cannot find stability in the Premier League, I will be forced to look for a place elsewhere. After the training camp in the USA, I will discuss my future with the new coach Iraola."

Federico Chiesa also addressed his former club Juventus, emphasizing that he did not leave Turin by choice. According to him, the club management and coach Thiago Motta told him they did not need him. "I would really like to return to Juventus. The rumors that I demanded a lot of money are false; they did not even offer me a contract extension. Juventus is always in my heart, and I never put money first when it comes to them," the footballer added.

Chiesa also responded to criticism for missing important matches for the Italy national team. He stated that he was forced to leave Coverciano due to injury and that his loyalty to the national kit is limitless. The footballer emphasized that Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup caused him great pain, and that some people are forgetting his achievements with the national team.