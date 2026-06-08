Real Madrid Legend Jose Mourinho Joins Coaching Staff

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Real Madrid Legend Jose Mourinho Joins Coaching Staff

After Florentino Perez won the Real Madrid presidential election with 65% of the vote, Jose Mourinho began shaping a new era at the club. The Portuguese specialist aims to strengthen his coaching staff by bringing back a former warrior well-known to him at the Santiago Bernabeu. Perez's victory paved the way for Mourinho's return, as he had a prior agreement to manage the team based on the election results. According to Goal.com reports .

While the club aims to end a two-year trophy drought, Jose Mourinho is already active in the transfer market. Reports suggest he plans to bring players like Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries to the squad. However, his most significant appointment is expected to be off the pitch, as the coach wants someone who deeply understands the club's DNA by his side.

According to sports media reports, the first major addition to Mourinho's staff will be legendary defender Pepe. The 43-year-old, who ended his professional playing career in 2024, is ready to take his first steps in coaching at the club where he played for ten years. He is remembered as one of Jose Mourinho's most loyal "soldiers" during his time in Madrid from 2010 to 2013.

The former Portugal national team member is expected to serve as a perfect bridge between the dressing room and the management. Although Alvaro Arbeloa was previously considered for this role, the choice ultimately fell in Pepe's favor. Pepe made 334 appearances for Real Madrid, winning numerous trophies, including the Champions League.

Pepe's career in Madrid was marked not only by high-level defensive skills but also by highly emotional and controversial situations. Nevertheless, his vast experience and loyalty to the club are expected to be decisive factors in Mourinho's new project. He will now have the opportunity to pass on his experience to young defenders.

Real MadridJose MourinhoPepeFootballTransfer
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