Uzbekistan national team against the Netherlands lost 1-2 in a friendly match.

Defender Abduqodir Khusanov played the full 90 minutes. Statistical portals rated his performance at 6.1 points.

Khusanov played in the central defense line, participating in the team's defensive actions. His rating was among the average indicators for Uzbek footballers in the starting lineup.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev received the highest rating in the Uzbekistan squad with 6.6 points. Oston O'runov, Eldor Shomurodov, and Otkir Yusupov were rated at 6.5 points.

Igor Sergeev, who came off the bench and scored, was the team's best player with a 7.6 rating.

Cody Gakpo, who scored two goals for the Netherlands national team, was named the man of the match with a perfect 10 rating.

According to statistics, the Netherlands dominated possession — 65% to 35%. The hosts registered 15 shots, while Uzbekistan had 8.

Fabio Cannavaro proteges put up a respectable performance against a strong opponent, and the outcome was decided in added time.