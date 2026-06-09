How Was Uzbekistan's Performance in Yesterday's Match Rated?

·11·Sport
How Was Uzbekistan's Performance in Yesterday's Match Rated?

The intense clash between the national teams of Uzbekistan and the Netherlands, held ahead of the major football festival across the ocean, remains in the spotlight of experts and fans. Although the 'White Wolves' put up a brave and worthy resistance against a strong opponent, they ultimately lost the match with a scoreline of 1:2. After this exciting encounter, international reputable statistical portals and football experts carefully analyzed the performance of each of our players on the field and assigned their ratings.

According to the rating analyses conducted, two footballers from the Uzbekistan national team were identified as having the highest and exemplary indicators. They were the talented defender Jahongir O‘rozov, who showed dedication in the defensive line, and the experienced midfielder Otabek Shukurov, who performed a large volume of work in the center of the field. Both players were awarded 6.7 points by experts and recognized as the best in the team.

Below, you can familiarize yourself in detail with the final ratings assigned to our national team members by statistical portals:

Goalkeepers:

  • Otkir Yusupov — 6.3

Defense:

  • Jahongir O‘rozov — 6.7

  • Abduqodir Husanov — 6.6

  • Rustam Ashurmatov — 6.5

Full-backs:

  • Sherzod Nasrullayev — 6.3

  • Farrux Sayfiyev — 6.3

Midfield:

  • Otabek Shukurov — 6.7

  • Akmal Mozgovoy — 6.2

Attacking Midfielders:

  • Abbosbek Fayzullayev — 6.5

  • Oston O‘runov — 6.1

Striker:

  • Eldor Shomurodov — 6.2

According to general calculations, the average team rating of the Uzbekistan national team in this highly responsible match against the world giant, the Netherlands, was 6.4 points. This indicator demonstrates that our representatives can display quality and systematic football even in matches against top teams.

Always follow the first historic steps of our national team in the World Cup, the latest exclusive statistics about our players, and fast reports from the green fields of the USA together with us on the Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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