Manchester City Looking to Complete Transfer of Tottenham Defender

·2·Sport
Manchester City Looking to Complete Transfer of Tottenham Defender

Another major and sensational transfer deal is maturing in European football. Manchester City, one of the current giants and most powerful teams in the English Premier League, has begun work to fundamentally strengthen its defensive line during the current transfer window. Spain's prestigious and popular AS newspaper reports in its latest exclusive news that the "Citizens" management aims to bring in a new star to reinforce the right-back position, which remains one of the weakest and most problematic areas in the squad.

The source specifically emphasizes that Manchester City has initiated initial official contacts and negotiations with London club Tottenham Hotspur regarding the transfer of skilled Spanish defender Pedro Porro to implement this strategic plan. The Manchester representatives aim to reach a full agreement and finalize the contract with the talented footballer, who is heading to the prestigious World Cup overseas with the Spanish national team, before the tournament officially begins.

Currently, the management of London's Tottenham club cannot reach a decision in internal negotiations regarding the extension of the current contract with Pedro Porro. The player's existing employment contract with the Londoners is long-term, running until mid-2030. Therefore, the "Spurs" do not want to let go of their key player easily. They have set the transfer fee for the quick and attacking Spanish defender at exactly 50 million pounds sterling (almost 58 million euros) and are not willing to accept less.

Keep track of Pep Guardiola's new tactical projects at Manchester City, Pedro Porro's desire to join a giant club, and the hottest transfer news in the English Premier League always with us on Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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