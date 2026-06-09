Harry Kane: Best Chance to Win the World Cup

England captain Harry Kane believes the upcoming World Cup is his biggest opportunity to achieve victory on the international stage. The striker, arriving at his third global tournament in excellent physical condition and with prolific results, aims to claim the top prize and cement his status as the country's greatest footballer. According to Goal.com reports .

Currently in phenomenal sporting form, Kane acknowledged in an interview with ITV Football that football is full of unexpected events, but he rated his current condition highly. He emphasized that being at the peak of his powers gives England a significant advantage. "You never know what will happen in football, so you have to think this could be the last one. I want to play for a long time, but I feel better now than ever before," said the striker.

Winning the World Cup could turn Kane not only into a national hero but also into a leading candidate for the Ballon d’Or. The experienced striker continues to score goals consistently at a high level. His recent goal in a friendly match against New Zealand strengthened his position as England's all-time top scorer — he now has 79 goals. In the completed season, he managed to score a total of 67 goals for club and country.

The England national team will begin their World Cup campaign on June 17 with a match against Croatia. After that, they will face Ghana and Panama in the group stage. If Harry Kane maintains his sensational form, the "Three Lions" will have a real chance to achieve a historic result.