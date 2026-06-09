Harry Kane: Best Chance to Win the World Cup

·8·Sport
Harry Kane: Best Chance to Win the World Cup

England captain Harry Kane believes the upcoming World Cup is his biggest opportunity to achieve victory on the international stage. The striker, arriving at his third global tournament in excellent physical condition and with prolific results, aims to claim the top prize and cement his status as the country's greatest footballer. According to Goal.com reports .

Currently in phenomenal sporting form, Kane acknowledged in an interview with ITV Football that football is full of unexpected events, but he rated his current condition highly. He emphasized that being at the peak of his powers gives England a significant advantage. "You never know what will happen in football, so you have to think this could be the last one. I want to play for a long time, but I feel better now than ever before," said the striker.

Winning the World Cup could turn Kane not only into a national hero but also into a leading candidate for the Ballon d’Or. The experienced striker continues to score goals consistently at a high level. His recent goal in a friendly match against New Zealand strengthened his position as England's all-time top scorer — he now has 79 goals. In the completed season, he managed to score a total of 67 goals for club and country.

The England national team will begin their World Cup campaign on June 17 with a match against Croatia. After that, they will face Ghana and Panama in the group stage. If Harry Kane maintains his sensational form, the "Three Lions" will have a real chance to achieve a historic result.

Harry KaneEnglandWorld CupBallon D’OrFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Real Madrid Officially Announces Head Coach Alvaro Arbeloa's ResignationReal Madrid Officially Announces Head Coach Alvaro Arbeloa's ResignationToday, 19:09Chelsea Will Not Sell These Seven Players in the Summer Transfer WindowChelsea Will Not Sell These Seven Players in the Summer Transfer WindowToday, 19:03Uzbekistan's Future Opponent DR Congo Misses Chance Against ChileUzbekistan's Future Opponent DR Congo Misses Chance Against ChileYesterday, 18:57Thierry Henry Issues Warning to Arsenal Over Summer TransfersThierry Henry Issues Warning to Arsenal Over Summer TransfersYesterday, 18:52Maniche: Cristiano Ronaldo Must Be in the Starting Lineup for the 2026 World CupManiche: Cristiano Ronaldo Must Be in the Starting Lineup for the 2026 World CupYesterday, 18:17Raul Jimenez Makes Surprise Return to WolverhamptonRaul Jimenez Makes Surprise Return to WolverhamptonYesterday, 18:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team