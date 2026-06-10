A major clear-out begins at Manchester City following Guardiola's departure

A historic era has come to an end at Manchester City, the most dominant force in European football in recent years. World football legend Pep Guardiola has officially concluded his successful and triumphant 10-year tenure at the helm of the 'Citizens'. In his final season at the Etihad, the Catalan mastermind enriched the club's trophy cabinet with two more prestigious titles, bringing his total tally to 20 before departing on a high note. However, this grand exit is expected to trigger an unprecedented revolution and a drastic squad overhaul at the club.

According to the latest exclusive reports from the European sports press, one of Pep Guardiola's most talented protégés, the renowned coach Enzo Maresca, is expected to take over the vacant throne. But Guardiola is not the only one saying goodbye to the team this summer. John Stones and Bernardo Silva, who contributed immensely to the club's long-standing success, have already officially parted ways with Manchester City. The influential and reliable The Athletic reports that the winds of change at the grand club will not stop there — 8 more high-profile players are expected to be put on the transfer list or leave the team.

The list of players who could fall into the transfer market trap and whose futures are in doubt is quite long:

Nathan Aké: The experienced defender is one of the first candidates who might leave the team due to the new coach's plans.

Nico González: If City's management successfully completes the transfer of Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest, there will be no room left in the squad for this midfielder.

Mateo Kovačić: With only one year left on his contract, the Croatian midfielder missed most of the season due to a serious injury and only returned for the final stages. The club is open to parting ways with him.

Joško Gvardiol: Kovačić's compatriot is attracting serious interest from European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. Despite being sidelined for 5 months after breaking his leg in January, he managed to regain his form at the end of the season and is currently considering a new contract offer from the club.

Tijjani Reijnders: The Dutch star, brought in from AC Milan with high expectations, could move to Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid after just one season.

Omar Marmoush and Rico Lewis: While Marmoush's future remains uncertain, Rico Lewis, Guardiola's favorite, is unhappy with his lack of playing time in the final part of the season and wants to continue his career elsewhere.

James Trafford: The talented goalkeeper who returned to the team last summer does not want to remain a second-choice keeper in the shadow of the star Donnarumma. Although Trafford won the PL-2 title under Enzo Maresca in 2021, he will make a final decision on his future after the World Cup.

Another transfer bombshell worrying the fans is the potential departure of defensive leader Rúben Diaswho has caught the eye of Real Madrid. Notably, the legendary José Mourinho recently took charge of the 'Royal Club' for the second time and wants to see his compatriot Dias as the cornerstone of the Madrid defense. It is clear that Manchester City will undergo a true rebuilding phase in the coming months.

Follow the new era of Enzo Maresca at Manchester City, the massive transfer moves after Pep Guardiola, and the latest exclusive news on English football with us on Zamin!