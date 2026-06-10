Emi Martinez reaches agreement with Juventus

Aston Villa and Argentina national team goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is close to joining Italian club Juventus. According to reports, the world champion has reached a verbal agreement with the Turin giants. The Argentine shot-stopper has even agreed to a significant salary cut to trade the English Premier League for Serie A during the summer transfer window. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Sky Italia, Martinez has agreed on a three-year contract with Juventus running until 2029. The goalkeeper, known by the nickname "Dibu," has expressed his willingness to reduce his current €7 million salary to €5.5 million to wear the Turin club's jersey. He considers the Italian club the ideal place to continue his career.

Although there is an agreement on personal terms with the player, negotiations between the clubs are not yet finalized. Aston Villa is expected to demand a transfer fee of approximately €15 million to release their star. Juventus, considering the goalkeeper's age (33), aims to finalize the deal on more favorable financial terms.

Juventus had long considered Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker as an option, but after the Merseyside club refused, they shifted their focus to Martinez. The goalkeeper, who won the World Cup and Copa América with Argentina, is expected to bring not only skill but also leadership qualities to the Turin club.