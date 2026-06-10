Jose Mourinho bids farewell to Benfica and returns to Real Madrid

·0·Sport
Jose Mourinho bids farewell to Benfica and returns to Real Madrid

Legendary Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has sent an emotional farewell letter to Benfica fans, players, and staff ahead of his sensational return to Real Madrid. After spending one season at Lisbon's Estadio da Luz, the tactician could not refuse the offer from the Spanish capital. On his Instagram page, Mourinho thanked club president Rui Costa and all the staff, emphasizing that it was a great honor to represent the club. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

Under Mourinho's leadership, Benfica recorded an unbeaten streak in the domestic league last season and won the Portuguese Super Cup. The 63-year-old coach addressed the players he worked with, stating that lifelong bonds were formed between them. "Once my player, always my player," added the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez had made bringing Mourinho back the centerpiece of his election campaign. The Madrid side agreed to pay a 15 million euro release clause to the Portuguese club. It was reported that final negotiations between the coach's agent, Jorge Mendes, and the Real Madrid board concluded on Tuesday evening.

The Royal club has begun strengthening the squad with Mourinho's arrival. According to reports, Real Madrid submitted a 150 million euro bid for Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, which was rejected. Nevertheless, a new "Galacticos" era is expected to begin in Madrid. Benfica has already completed the process of appointing a new coach to replace Mourinho.

Jose MourinhoReal MadridBenficaTransferFootball
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