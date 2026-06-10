Mohamed Salah announces three key conditions for his new club

·0·Sport
Mohamed Salah announces three key conditions for his new club

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has revealed the requirements his future team must meet as he prepares to leave Merseyside. Entering the final stage of his career, the Egyptian forward is carefully considering every detail. Middle Eastern media reports that the 33-year-old is prioritizing a financial package that matches his status in world football. This is reported by Goal.com .

Salah rejected the first offer from the Saudi Pro League because it was lower than the financial figures in his current Liverpool contract. Although the forward is aware of interest from several continents, he is not willing to accept a pay cut. He is waiting for offers that match the income he earned during his peak years.

As a second condition, Mohamed Salah is demanding stability. According to the Liverpool Echo, the player intends to sign a contract for at least three years. While many clubs hesitate to offer long-term deals to players over 30, Salah believes his physical condition and consistent goal-scoring prove he is worthy of that duration.

One of the third and most important conditions is the competitiveness of the sporting project. Salah does not want to move to a developing league just to make money. As a winner of the English Premier League and Champions League, he wants to play for a team that can compete for trophies. His hunger for victory has not yet faded.

The forward's farewell to Liverpool and the coldness in his relationship with manager Arne Slot have fueled his desire for new challenges. Salah wants his next club to be a center for new victories, not just a place to end his career.

Mohamed SalahLiverpoolTransferFootballSaudi Arabia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

How did Deschamps respond to criticism regarding Mbappe's position?How did Deschamps respond to criticism regarding Mbappe's position?Today, 12:00Cannavaro issues official statement regarding New York airport inspectionCannavaro issues official statement regarding New York airport inspectionToday, 11:52How are Ronaldo and Portugal preparing for the match against the "White Wolves"?How are Ronaldo and Portugal preparing for the match against the "White Wolves"?Today, 11:43€120 million per year: Real Madrid signs the biggest contract in football€120 million per year: Real Madrid signs the biggest contract in footballToday, 11:15Marcus Rashford returns to Manchester United: Barcelona changes its decisionMarcus Rashford returns to Manchester United: Barcelona changes its decisionToday, 11:10Borussia Dortmund ready to part ways with two starsBorussia Dortmund ready to part ways with two starsToday, 10:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team