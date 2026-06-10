Mohamed Salah announces three key conditions for his new club

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah has revealed the requirements his future team must meet as he prepares to leave Merseyside. Entering the final stage of his career, the Egyptian forward is carefully considering every detail. Middle Eastern media reports that the 33-year-old is prioritizing a financial package that matches his status in world football. This is reported by Goal.com .

Salah rejected the first offer from the Saudi Pro League because it was lower than the financial figures in his current Liverpool contract. Although the forward is aware of interest from several continents, he is not willing to accept a pay cut. He is waiting for offers that match the income he earned during his peak years.

As a second condition, Mohamed Salah is demanding stability. According to the Liverpool Echo, the player intends to sign a contract for at least three years. While many clubs hesitate to offer long-term deals to players over 30, Salah believes his physical condition and consistent goal-scoring prove he is worthy of that duration.

One of the third and most important conditions is the competitiveness of the sporting project. Salah does not want to move to a developing league just to make money. As a winner of the English Premier League and Champions League, he wants to play for a team that can compete for trophies. His hunger for victory has not yet faded.

The forward's farewell to Liverpool and the coldness in his relationship with manager Arne Slot have fueled his desire for new challenges. Salah wants his next club to be a center for new victories, not just a place to end his career.