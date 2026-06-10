Major clear-out at Tottenham: Yves Bissouma and 10 others leave the club

·0·Sport
Major clear-out at Tottenham: Yves Bissouma and 10 others leave the club

Tottenham Hotspur has decided to overhaul its squad following a disappointing 2025-26 season. The London club officially announced the departure of 11 players whose contracts have expired. The most prominent name on the list is midfielder Yves Bissouma, who is leaving after recent struggles. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Signed from Brighton in 2022, Bissouma made 111 appearances for Spurs across all competitions. He played a key role in the 2025 Europa League final victory against Manchester United. However, his final year in North London was marred by disciplinary issues and inconsistent performances.

The relationship between Bissouma and the club deteriorated significantly under head coach Thomas Frank. The Danish manager was unhappy with the player's repeated lateness to training, excluding him from the Super Cup match against PSG and the Champions League squad. Previously, former manager Ange Postecoglou had also suspended him for one game due to misconduct.

The departures include not only first-team players but also members of the youth setup. U-21 players such as Pele Arganese-McDermott, Tyrell Ashcroft, Leo Black, Dante Cassanova, Matthew Craig, and Calum Logan have been released. Additionally, U-18 players Jamel Beggs, Samal Bangura, and Leon Myrtaj were not offered new contracts.

Elijah Upson rejected a new deal offered by Tottenham and decided to continue his career elsewhere. Thus, the London club is significantly trimming its squad ahead of the new season, clearing space for major transfers.

TottenhamYves BissoumaTransfersPremier LeagueFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Symbolic teams of the youngest and oldest players at the 2026 World Cup have been formedSymbolic teams of the youngest and oldest players at the 2026 World Cup have been formedToday, 12:45Paul Merson shares surprising theory about the potential sale of Arsenal captain Martin OdegaardPaul Merson shares surprising theory about the potential sale of Arsenal captain Martin OdegaardToday, 12:39How did Deschamps respond to criticism regarding Mbappe's position?How did Deschamps respond to criticism regarding Mbappe's position?Today, 12:00Jose Mourinho bids farewell to Benfica and returns to Real MadridJose Mourinho bids farewell to Benfica and returns to Real MadridToday, 11:55Mohamed Salah announces three key conditions for his new clubMohamed Salah announces three key conditions for his new clubToday, 11:53Cannavaro issues official statement regarding New York airport inspectionCannavaro issues official statement regarding New York airport inspectionToday, 11:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team