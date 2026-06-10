Major clear-out at Tottenham: Yves Bissouma and 10 others leave the club

Tottenham Hotspur has decided to overhaul its squad following a disappointing 2025-26 season. The London club officially announced the departure of 11 players whose contracts have expired. The most prominent name on the list is midfielder Yves Bissouma, who is leaving after recent struggles. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Signed from Brighton in 2022, Bissouma made 111 appearances for Spurs across all competitions. He played a key role in the 2025 Europa League final victory against Manchester United. However, his final year in North London was marred by disciplinary issues and inconsistent performances.

The relationship between Bissouma and the club deteriorated significantly under head coach Thomas Frank. The Danish manager was unhappy with the player's repeated lateness to training, excluding him from the Super Cup match against PSG and the Champions League squad. Previously, former manager Ange Postecoglou had also suspended him for one game due to misconduct.

The departures include not only first-team players but also members of the youth setup. U-21 players such as Pele Arganese-McDermott, Tyrell Ashcroft, Leo Black, Dante Cassanova, Matthew Craig, and Calum Logan have been released. Additionally, U-18 players Jamel Beggs, Samal Bangura, and Leon Myrtaj were not offered new contracts.

Elijah Upson rejected a new deal offered by Tottenham and decided to continue his career elsewhere. Thus, the London club is significantly trimming its squad ahead of the new season, clearing space for major transfers.