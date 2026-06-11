Spain unwilling to take risks regarding Lamine Yamal's return

The Spanish national team is taking a patient approach regarding Lamine Yamal's physical condition. Aitor Karanka, technical director of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), stated that they will not rush the Barcelona star's return to the pitch. With the World Cup approaching, the teenager's injury had caused concern among fans. This is reported by Goal.com .

Relations between the federation and Barcelona have often been strained during international breaks, but Karanka emphasized that there are no misunderstandings this time. According to him, both parties are in constant contact regarding Yamal's rehabilitation process. As a reminder, the player suffered a left leg injury during a La Liga match against Celta at the end of April.

"We will evaluate the most appropriate time for his return. Our relationship with Barcelona sporting director Deco and Bojan Krkic is excellent. Transparency is the most important thing. We are monitoring the situation together with the club's medical staff," Karanka said at a press conference.

The Spanish national team will play its World Cup group stage matches against Cape Verde, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia. Although there are rumors that Yamal might be ready by the third group game, the coaching staff refuses to set a specific deadline. The main focus is on preserving the player's long-term health.

In addition to Lamine Yamal, the physical condition of Nico Williams and Victor Munoz in Luis de la Fuente's squad is also under medical supervision. Karanka noted that the final decision will be made by the head coach based on the doctors' assessment. Spain is being cautious with its squad selection to end its series of unsuccessful tournaments since the 2010 victory.