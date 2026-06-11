What must Bukayo Saka do to reach the level of Mohamed Salah?

Arsenal's young star Bukayo Saka has managed to score only 13 goals in the English Premier League over the last two seasons. In an interview with GOAL, former England winger Chris Waddle emphasized that for Bukayo Saka to elevate his game, he must become as prolific as Mohamed Salah. This is reported by Goal.com.

In the 2025-26 season, when Arsenal finally achieved their long-awaited title, Bukayo Saka scored 7 goals. In the previous season, he found the back of the net 6 times. The winger's best performance came in the 2023-24 season (16 goals). Waddle believes that to score more, Bukayo Saka needs to work on his right foot and penetrate the penalty area more frequently.

“If he needs a role model, Mohamed Salah is the best example. He is always hungry for goals and isn't afraid to take risks. Mohamed Salah might not work as hard defensively as Bukayo Saka, but he always appears in the right spot in attack. Bukayo Saka must learn to be ready at the far post when attacks are built from the left flank,” says Chris Waddle.

The expert also touched upon the England squad for the 2026 World Cup. He suggested that selecting West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen instead of Noni Madueke would be more logical. Bowen has proven his consistency by scoring 38 goals over the last three seasons.

As Arsenal reaches new heights under Mikel Arteta, the efficiency of key players like Bukayo Saka will be decisive for the team's future success.