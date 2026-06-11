Why Kyle Walker believes Jude Bellingham should be in the starting XI

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Why Kyle Walker believes Jude Bellingham should be in the starting XI

Former England defender Kyle Walker has weighed in on the debate regarding Jude Bellingham's place in Thomas Tuchel's squad. Recently, calls to bench the Real Madrid star have increased due to the impressive performances of Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers. However, Walker believes Bellingham's unique influence on the pitch remains an irreplaceable factor for the national team. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

The England national team won 3-0 against Costa Rica in their final warm-up match before the World Cup. In this game, Bellingham operated in the number ten position, playing an active role in organizing the attack that led to a penalty won by Anthony Gordon. Nevertheless, competition in Tuchel's squad is intensifying: Morgan Rogers is pushing for a starting spot, while Marcus Rashford is in a serious battle with Gordon on the left flank.

The former Manchester City defender analyzed the tactical situation in his column for The Sun. "Thomas Tuchel faces difficult choices in key positions. The Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers dilemma, as well as the competition between Gordon and Rashford on the left wing. For me, Jude is slightly ahead for now, but that doesn't diminish Morgan's skill. I was with him at Manchester City, he is a very hardworking lad," Walker wrote.

Walker emphasized that Bellingham's presence on the pitch keeps opposing defenders in constant anxiety. Morgan Rogers reaching such a level in a short time and competing with a Real Madrid star is a testament to his great potential. Rogers previously proved himself at Middlesbrough and Aston Villa, and has already become a European champion.

England will face Ghana, Panama, and Croatia in Group L of the World Cup. Recalling the 2018 semi-final defeat, Walker stressed that Croatia should never be underestimated: "We must not forget that Croatia knocked Brazil out of the tournament in 2022. They have successfully managed a generational transition and are capable of springing surprises."

EnglandJude BellinghamReal MadridKyle WalkerWorld Cup
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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