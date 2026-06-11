2026 World Cup winner to receive the largest prize money in history

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted on North American soil, is becoming a true revolution not only for its intense matches and expanded format but also financially. FIFA has allocated unprecedented prize money for the national teams participating in this major tournament. According to the latest financial data, the team that wins the current World Cup will be awarded a record-breaking prize sum in the history of football.

According to the project plan, for the victory and gold medals in the final match alone, the winning team will receive a 25 million dollar net bonus. Including the funds accumulated in the group stage and subsequent rounds, the new World Champion will enrich its treasury by a total of 50 million dollarThis figure is exactly 8 million dollars more than the 2022 World Cup in Qatar (where Argentina received 42 million). Looking back further, the French national team that won the 2018 World Cup in Russia received 38 million dollars.

Unprecedented total budget

The financial scale of this tournament is truly staggering. The total prize pool for the 2026 World Cup is a record 655 million dollarThis is exactly 225 million dollarmore than the budget seen in the Middle East four years ago. Most importantly, teams that do not advance far or even reach the final stages can still earn significant income to develop football in their countries.

The full distribution of prize money determined by FIFA based on the stage reached by the teams is as follows:

Tournament stage and final ranking Prize money (in million dollars) Teams eliminated in the group stage 9 million $ Round of 32 (play-off debutants) 11 million $ Round of 16 participants 15 million $ Quarter-finals (top eight) 19 million $ Fourth place 27 million $ Third place (bronze medal) 29 million $ Second place (silver medal) 33 million $

As you can see, even teams that do not pass the group stage are guaranteed 9 million dollars. This will undoubtedly bring the competition and intrigue on the pitch to a fever pitch for every match and every stage. Let's watch together to see who wins the main trophy and the record millions.

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