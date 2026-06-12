Bayern Munich makes €53 million bid for Ismael Saibari transfer

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Bayern Munich makes €53 million bid for Ismael Saibari transfer

Bayern Munich has intensified their pursuit of PSV and Eredivisie star Ismael Saibari. The Bundesliga giants have submitted an improved offer worth a total of €53 million for the 25-year-old midfielder. The Moroccan international has become a primary target to bolster the team's midfield ahead of the new season. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Eindhoven Dagblad, Bayern has significantly increased their bid to expedite the signing of the talented playmaker. The German club has put a package on the table consisting of a €48 million guaranteed fee plus €5 million in add-ons. Although Saibari is currently with the Morocco national team, his representatives are continuing negotiations regarding a move to the Allianz Arena.

The PSV board is looking to maximize the value of this deal. The Dutch club is paying close attention not only to the total sum but also to payment terms and schedules. If the transfer goes through at this valuation, Saibari will become the most expensive sale in PSV history. The reigning Eredivisie champions understand they may be forced to let their star player go.

The parties plan to sign the contract after June 30th. This date is strategically important for PSV in terms of financial reporting. Nevertheless, Saibari is expected to undergo a medical examination before this date. Bayern has stated they are prepared to cover all insurance risks during the period between the medical and the contract taking effect.

Bayern MunichPSVIsmael SaibariTransfersBundesliga
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