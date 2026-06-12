On Diogo Jota and his unfulfilled World Cup dream

On October 16, 2022, with seconds remaining in Liverpool's 1-0 victory over Manchester City, Diogo Jota was forced to leave the pitch due to a serious muscle injury. Manager Jurgen Klopp immediately sensed the severity of the situation. Due to a calf injury, Jota was sidelined for several months, ruling him out of the World Cup in Qatar. This is reported by Goal.com .

Diogo Jota remembers those moments as the hardest blow of his career. The player wrote on social media that his dream of participating in his first World Cup had been shattered, but he would continue to support his team from the sidelines. Klopp tried to offer emotional support, but for Jota, it remained a massive loss.

"The day after the injury, Jurgen gave me a big hug. He understood that there was no point in talking much at that moment and just tried to comfort me," says Diogo Jota. While the manager's constant attention during rehabilitation gave the player strength, missing the biggest tournament of his career was painful.

Today, the forward, who has become an essential part of Liverpool and the Portugal national team, has moved past those difficulties. His story speaks to the unexpected injuries in professional football and the willpower required to recover from them.