World Cup: Matchday 1 of Group A concludes

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World Cup: Matchday 1 of Group A concludes

The planet has witnessed the official start of the 2026 World Cup, the greatest football carnival millions have been waiting for! Ignited on the pitches of North America, the opening day of this magnificent tournament provided fans with intense action, historic records, and unforgettable moments. In the opening match, co-hosts Mexico faced South Africa in front of their home crowd, securing a confident victory.

The historic clash at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City began with fierce attacks from the hosts. Just 9 minutes in, talented striker Julián Quiñones etched his name into history as the scorer of the first goal of this World Cup. Maintaining control, the Mexicans didn't slow down in the second half. Experienced forward Raúl Jiménez beat the goalkeeper to make it 2-0, securing three vital points for his team.

Estadio Azteca sets a new record in football history

Excitingly, this match saw the legendary Estadio Azteca set a unique record in world football history. It became the first stadium on the planet to host matches in three separate men's World Cup final tournaments. The magnificent venue previously hosted the 1970 World Cup, where Pelé shone, and the 1986 edition, where Diego Maradona worked his magic.

On the opening day, fans also witnessed another dramatic encounter. At the modern Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Asian powerhouse South Korea faced European side Czech Republic. In a highly intense match, the Asians secured a 2-1 comeback victory.

The Europeans initially took the lead when Czech defender Ladislav Krejčí headed home a precise cross from Vladimír Coufal. However, the 'Asian Tigers' didn't falter and quickly took control. Midfielder Hwang In-beom equalized, and in the 80th minute, Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the winner, sending the stadium into a frenzy.

Thus, after the first round, Mexico and South Korea sit at the top of their groups with three points. The first day of the World Cup delivered the beautiful, attacking football that millions of fans were waiting for!

Follow all the exclusive news, records, and updates on the World Cup, including the historic debut of the Uzbekistan national team, right here on Zamin!

MexicoEstadio AztecaMexico CityJulián QuiñonesRaúl Jiménez
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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