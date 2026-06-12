Bernardo Silva signs with Real Madrid

Bernardo Silva will continue his career in the Spanish capital. The Manchester City star has reached an agreement with Real Madrid. According to reports, the parties have agreed on a two-year contract, with an option to extend for another year. José Mourinho, who has returned to the team, played a key role in this transfer. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the negotiations were concluded very quickly. The agreement between the club, the player, and all parties was settled in just 36 hours. The midfielder, whose contract with Manchester City expires at the end of this month, is ready to turn a new page in his career after successful years at the Etihad Stadium.

José Mourinho, who recently returned to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium as coach for the second time, had identified Bernardo Silva as his number one transfer target. Romano wrote on his X page: "Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid, HERE WE GO! Deal completed and contract confirmed. Mourinho wanted Bernardo and the player agreed."

Previously, Silva had been vague about his future, especially in light of rumors linking him to Barcelona. However, Real Madrid managed to beat their eternal rivals Barcelona and Atlético Madrid in this race.

During his nine-year tenure at Manchester City, Bernardo Silva won the English Premier League six times and the Champions League trophy. He leaves the English championship as one of the most influential midfielders, having been involved in 153 goals.