As the summer transfer window in European football approaches, the battle between major clubs is intensifying. Talented Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori, currently playing for Arsenal, has caught the attention of Real Madrid's management and scouts. The 'Los Blancos' have identified the player as one of their top priorities for the current transfer window.

According to exclusive information from renowned insider Gianluca Di Marzio, one of the most reliable sources in football, Real Madrid officials have begun initial rounds of negotiations with the Italian defender's agents regarding a potential transfer.

The new head coach's tactical plans

Legendary José Mourinho, appointed as the new head coach of Real Madrid, is demanding a complete overhaul of the team's defensive line. He wants to strengthen it with a versatile player capable of performing at a high level in multiple positions (both center-back and left-back). The young Calafiori fits these tactical requirements perfectly.

At the same time, the Madrid giant's shortlist includes more than just the Arsenal player. As an alternative to strengthen the defense, the club is also seriously considering Croatian defender Joško Gvardiol, who is showing consistent form for Manchester City.

You can review the current transfer metrics of the two main candidates targeted by Madrid in the table below:

Player Name Current Club Estimated Market Value Contract Expiration Player Strengths Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal (London) 55 million euros Summer 2029 Versatility, playing on the wing and center Joško Gvardiol Manchester City High transfer fee Long-term contract Physical strength, great experience

Contract clauses and financial aspects

The estimated market value of the 24-year-old Italian full-back is currently around 55 million euros . However, completing this transfer will not be easy for the Madrid club. Since the player's current contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2029, the 'Gunners' are not willing to let their leader go cheaply.

Expert opinion: Football analysts suggest that if José Mourinho manages to secure this transfer, the Madrid team will solve their left-back and center-back issues for the next 5-6 years. However, Arsenal's firm stance could lead to an increase in the transfer fee.

Follow the outcome of this sensational move by 'Los Blancos' in the summer transfer market, along with the latest football intrigue, transfers, and exclusive sports news here on Zamin!