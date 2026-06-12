PSG joins the race for Matheus Fernandes and Summerville

Paris Saint-Germain has contacted West Ham United regarding the transfer of midfielder Matheus Fernandes and winger Crysencio Summerville. The reigning French champions intend to strengthen their squad and bolster their bench to succeed in multiple competitions simultaneously. Sporting director Luis Campos has already initiated negotiations to secure these two talented players. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to FootMercato, the PSG leadership has held initial talks with the London club. Following West Ham United's relegation from the English Premier League, the club is forced to sell its key assets. Reports suggest the London club is demanding €80 million for Matheus Fernandes and €50 million for Summerville.

PSG will certainly face stiff competition in the race for Matheus Fernandes, as giants like Manchester United and Real Madrid are also interested in the player. Luis Campos, staying true to his transfer policy, aims to add Fernandes to the ranks alongside his compatriots like Vitinha and Joao Neves.

Currently, the PSG board is considering submitting a joint offer for both players. Since Crysencio Summerville is currently participating in the World Cup with the Netherlands national team, a final decision is expected after the tournament concludes. West Ham is prepared to sell its stars to improve its financial situation.