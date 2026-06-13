Bradley Barcola fails to reach agreement with PSG, attracting interest from English giants

·78·Sport
Bradley Barcola fails to reach agreement with PSG, attracting interest from English giants

As the transfer window approaches in European football, unexpected winds of change are blowing in Paris. According to the latest exclusive report from one of France's most influential sports publications, L'Équipe talented Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola could leave the Parisian club entirely this summer. The situation surrounding the skilled player, who had secured his place in the Ligue 1 champions' squad, has changed dramatically in a short time.

The Paris club's management had been in serious negotiations for a long time to extend the current contract of this 23-year-old attacking player. However, by the end of the 2025-2026 season, this process unexpectedly came to a complete halt.

Disagreement between parties and PSG's decision

It turns out that club officials and the player's agents could not reach a consensus on the financial and tactical terms of a new deal. For this reason, the Paris Saint-Germain leadership decided not to force the French talent to stay. The Parisian giants have indicated they are fully prepared to let him go if a beneficial and worthy offer arrives during the summer transfer window.

Through the analytical table below, you can get acquainted with the current transfer status of the Parisian star and the world football giants competing for him:

Player (Age and Position)

Current Club

Reason for no contract extension

Interested English giants

Source

Bradley Barcola (23 years old, Forward)

Paris Saint-Germain

Parties could not reach an agreement on new terms

Arsenal and Liverpool

L'Équipe (France)

A serious race between the giants of the Foggy Albion

The talented forward being placed on the transfer market immediately spurred other top European clubs into action. Currently, two major English Premier League giants are showing serious interest in Bradley Barcola's services — London's Arsenal and Merseyside's Liverpool teams. Both clubs aim to strengthen their attacking lines with the French winger and are preparing to submit official offers soon.

Football insiders' opinion: Despite his young age, Barcola's high speed and dribbling ability make him a perfect fit for Premier League clubs. PSG's willingness to let him go will undoubtedly heat up the transfer battle between Arsenal and Liverpool. The Parisian club is looking to generate significant funds from this deal.

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Bradley BarcolaParis Saint-GermainArsenalLiverpoolL'Équipe
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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