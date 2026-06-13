The Most Talented Young Players Expected to Shine at the 2026 World Cup

·41·Sport
The Most Talented Young Players Expected to Shine at the 2026 World Cup

The historic 2026 World Cup, the largest football tournament in the world, has officially kicked off on the green pitches of North America. 48 of the planet's strongest national teams have entered the do-or-die battles for the main trophy and gold medals. Naturally, alongside experienced stars who have seen it all, each squad features representatives of a new generation ready to capture the hearts of millions of fans.

Influential international football experts have compiled a list of the most promising and brilliant young stars expected to shake the world with their talent and skill at this current Mundial. Most joyfully and proudly, Abduqodir Husanov, the sturdy pillar of the Uzbekistan national team, has earned a spot on this prestigious elite list!

Through the special analytical visual table below, you can get acquainted in detail with the key young discoveries of the 2026 World Cup and their transfer status:

Player and Country

Age and Current Club

Expert Recognition and Key Feature

Highest Status / Result

Abduqodir Husanov (Uzbekistan)

22 years old, Manchester City (England)

Guardiola's best transfer, a 50 million euro defender

Leading Uzbekistan to its first-ever World Cup

Lamine Yamal (Spain)

18 years old, Barcelona (Spain)

Euro 2024 sensation, author of the tournament's most beautiful goal

First time on the big Mundial stage

Nico Williams (Spain)

23 years old, Athletic Bilbao (Spain)

The world's most dangerous wing duo alongside Yamal

Signed a 10-year contract with his club

Jamal Musiala (Germany)

23 years old, Bayern Munich (Germany)

Owner of an unpredictable and incredible dribbling style

Time to prove his talent at the World Cup

Arda Güler (Turkey)

21 years old, Real Madrid (Spain)

A playmaker who creates an average of 3.6 goal-scoring chances every 90 minutes

The beating heart of the Turkish national team

Abduqodir Husanov — Our national pride and City star

The transfer evolution and international journey of Abduqodir Husanov, a product of our country's football, resembles a true fairy tale. Our defender, who emerged from the Bunyodkor academy, first honed his skills at Energetik-BGU in the Belarusian league, and then at the strong French club Lens. Having attracted the attention of many giants with his reliable and cool-headed performances, Abduqodir eventually joined... 40 million euros to join the ranks of the English and world football giant — Manchester City.

Even the world's best coach, Pep Guardiola, speaking about our compatriot, called him one of the club's luckiest and best long-term acquisitions. Now, our skilled defender is leading the Uzbekistan national team as a captain into its first-ever World Cup matches.

World-class wonderkids and debutants

Beyond our representative, a number of other young magicians are ready to create miracles on the green pitch at the Mundial:

  • Kenan Yildiz (21 years old, Turkey): Forms an ideal tandem on the pitch together with Arda Güler. While Güler organizes the play, Yildiz punishes opponents with his goal-scoring instinct.

  • Désiré Doué (21 years old, France): The Paris Saint-Germain winger is considered the most dangerous and unpredictable player among his peers. His debut is expected to be the start of a great career.

  • Zion Suzuki (23 years old, Japan): The number one goalkeeper for the Italian club Parma and the national team of the Land of the Rising Sun. The World Cup is his chance to become a new symbol of Japanese football.

  • Kerim Alaybegovic (18 years old, Bosnia and Herzegovina): The hero who coolly scored the decisive penalty against Italy in the do-or-die playoff match, leading his homeland to the historic tournament.

Expert special list: Experts mentioned four more young talents to pay special attention to in the tournament. These are — the player who won the Champions League with PSG at just 17, Ibrahim Mbaye (18 years old, Senegal), the only representative from the Japanese domestic league Ryunosuke Sato (19 years old), who assisted Messi on his debut Nico Paz (21 years old, Argentina) and Barcelona defensive representative Pau Cubarsí (19 years old, Spain).

Conclusion and historical anticipation

The current 2026 World Cup is not only the last major run for legends like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, or Harry Kane, but also a grand stage where the new stars of the new century will shine. The eyes of all of Central Asia and millions of Uzbek football fans are undoubtedly focused on Abduqodir Husanov and the historic and exciting debut of our beloved national team. We wish our compatriots great success on this difficult path!

Follow Abduqodir Husanov's heroics in US stadiums, 2026 World Cup discoveries, exclusive video reviews, and the hottest news in the world of sports with us on Zamin pages!

Abduqodir HusanovLamine YamalJamal MusialaArda GülerManchester City
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Can Florian Wirtz prove himself at LiverpoolCan Florian Wirtz prove himself at LiverpoolToday, 07:16City abandons £120 million bid for Elliot AndersonCity abandons £120 million bid for Elliot AndersonToday, 06:59Neymar's World Cup participation in doubt: When will the Brazilian star return?Neymar's World Cup participation in doubt: When will the Brazilian star return?Today, 06:52Cristiano Ronaldo dismisses doubts about his physical conditionCristiano Ronaldo dismisses doubts about his physical conditionToday, 06:50Bradley Barcola fails to reach agreement with PSG, attracting interest from English giantsBradley Barcola fails to reach agreement with PSG, attracting interest from English giantsToday, 06:342026 World Cup: USA defeats Paraguay in a high-scoring match2026 World Cup: USA defeats Paraguay in a high-scoring matchToday, 03:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Real Madrid reaches final decision regarding Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid reaches final decision regarding Kylian Mbappe