The historic 2026 World Cup, the largest football tournament in the world, has officially kicked off on the green pitches of North America. 48 of the planet's strongest national teams have entered the do-or-die battles for the main trophy and gold medals. Naturally, alongside experienced stars who have seen it all, each squad features representatives of a new generation ready to capture the hearts of millions of fans.

Influential international football experts have compiled a list of the most promising and brilliant young stars expected to shake the world with their talent and skill at this current Mundial. Most joyfully and proudly, Abduqodir Husanov, the sturdy pillar of the Uzbekistan national team, has earned a spot on this prestigious elite list!

Through the special analytical visual table below, you can get acquainted in detail with the key young discoveries of the 2026 World Cup and their transfer status:

Player and Country Age and Current Club Expert Recognition and Key Feature Highest Status / Result Abduqodir Husanov (Uzbekistan) 22 years old, Manchester City (England) Guardiola's best transfer, a 50 million euro defender Leading Uzbekistan to its first-ever World Cup Lamine Yamal (Spain) 18 years old, Barcelona (Spain) Euro 2024 sensation, author of the tournament's most beautiful goal First time on the big Mundial stage Nico Williams (Spain) 23 years old, Athletic Bilbao (Spain) The world's most dangerous wing duo alongside Yamal Signed a 10-year contract with his club Jamal Musiala (Germany) 23 years old, Bayern Munich (Germany) Owner of an unpredictable and incredible dribbling style Time to prove his talent at the World Cup Arda Güler (Turkey) 21 years old, Real Madrid (Spain) A playmaker who creates an average of 3.6 goal-scoring chances every 90 minutes The beating heart of the Turkish national team

Abduqodir Husanov — Our national pride and City star

The transfer evolution and international journey of Abduqodir Husanov, a product of our country's football, resembles a true fairy tale. Our defender, who emerged from the Bunyodkor academy, first honed his skills at Energetik-BGU in the Belarusian league, and then at the strong French club Lens. Having attracted the attention of many giants with his reliable and cool-headed performances, Abduqodir eventually joined... 40 million euros to join the ranks of the English and world football giant — Manchester City.

Even the world's best coach, Pep Guardiola, speaking about our compatriot, called him one of the club's luckiest and best long-term acquisitions. Now, our skilled defender is leading the Uzbekistan national team as a captain into its first-ever World Cup matches.

World-class wonderkids and debutants

Beyond our representative, a number of other young magicians are ready to create miracles on the green pitch at the Mundial:

Kenan Yildiz (21 years old, Turkey): Forms an ideal tandem on the pitch together with Arda Güler. While Güler organizes the play, Yildiz punishes opponents with his goal-scoring instinct.

Désiré Doué (21 years old, France): The Paris Saint-Germain winger is considered the most dangerous and unpredictable player among his peers. His debut is expected to be the start of a great career.

Zion Suzuki (23 years old, Japan): The number one goalkeeper for the Italian club Parma and the national team of the Land of the Rising Sun. The World Cup is his chance to become a new symbol of Japanese football.

Kerim Alaybegovic (18 years old, Bosnia and Herzegovina): The hero who coolly scored the decisive penalty against Italy in the do-or-die playoff match, leading his homeland to the historic tournament.

Expert special list: Experts mentioned four more young talents to pay special attention to in the tournament. These are — the player who won the Champions League with PSG at just 17, Ibrahim Mbaye (18 years old, Senegal), the only representative from the Japanese domestic league Ryunosuke Sato (19 years old), who assisted Messi on his debut Nico Paz (21 years old, Argentina) and Barcelona defensive representative Pau Cubarsí (19 years old, Spain).

Conclusion and historical anticipation

The current 2026 World Cup is not only the last major run for legends like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, or Harry Kane, but also a grand stage where the new stars of the new century will shine. The eyes of all of Central Asia and millions of Uzbek football fans are undoubtedly focused on Abduqodir Husanov and the historic and exciting debut of our beloved national team. We wish our compatriots great success on this difficult path!

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