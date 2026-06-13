A new era at Liverpool: Andoni Iraola shapes his coaching staff

The Andoni Iraola era is officially beginning at Liverpool. Following the departure of Arne Slot, the club has initiated significant structural changes to the first-team coaching staff. The Merseyside club confirmed that three key members of the former staff have left. This was reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the official statement from the club, Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters, and Giovanni van Bronckhorst have stepped down from their positions. These specialists arrived with Arne Slot and played a crucial role in Liverpool's Premier League campaign. These changes signal that a new system is being established at Anfield.

The Liverpool management expressed their gratitude to the departing coaches: "We thank Sipke, Ruben, and Gio for their contributions to the club's development and wish them success in their future endeavors." It is now expected that Andoni Iraola will bring in specialists he trusts.

Reports suggest that the Spanish manager will bring in familiar faces such as Tommy Elphick, Shaun Cooper, Tom Webber, and Pablo de la Torre to Liverpool. This will allow Iraola to instill his philosophy into the team more quickly.

The new manager will begin training with the team next month. As part of their pre-season preparations, Liverpool will embark on a tour across the USA, where they will participate in a series of friendly matches. Following that, the team will face Monaco and Como at Anfield.