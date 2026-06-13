Abbosbek's coach evaluates Uzbekistan's chances at the 2026 World Cup

The eyes of the world are currently fixed on the historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has kicked off on the pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The prospects and expected results of the Uzbekistan national team, participating in this global tournament for the first time in history, are in the spotlight not only for fans but also for renowned experts. In an interview with Russian media, Dmitriy An, the first mentor of our talented player Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who is shining at the Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir, shared his exciting thoughts on what he expects from our representatives.

According to the experienced coach, our national team has all the necessary potential to perform worthily at this major football forum.

Dmitriy An: "All opponents in the group can be defeated"

Dmitriy An emphasized that the primary task for our national team is to secure a spot in the next round:

“I expect the Uzbekistan national team to successfully pass the group stage at the 2026 World Cup. The boys have enough potential for this. It is true that it is natural for some young players to feel nervous on such a big stage, but the experienced players in the squad will lead the team and show their class.

In my opinion, it is possible to play freely against all opponents in the group and advance. The most important thing is the mental strength of our players, sporting luck, and not fearing the opponent's name. The group composition could have been better or worse. In any case, we will support our compatriots until the end, after all, this is our debut in the Mundial! The army of Uzbek fans there will also be a real wing for our team.”

Through the analytical table below, you can get acquainted with the opponents of the Uzbekistan national team in the historic 2026 World Cup group stage and the competition dates:

Host countries of the competition Dates of the Mundial Our national team's group opponents Fayzullayev's current club Coach Dmitriy An's main expectation USA, Canada, and Mexico June 11 — July 19 (2026) • Portugal

• Colombia

• DR Congo Istanbul Basaksehir

(Turkey) Advancing from the group stage and mental preparation

Historic debut and the responsible journey overseas

Our players will take the field in Group D of this prestigious tournament against one of the giants of world football, Portugal, the South American representative Colombia, and the strong African opponent, the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Considering that the tournament will last from June 11 to July 19, an unforgettable month of football heat awaits us. There is no doubt that the direct support of thousands of Uzbek fans in the stadiums overseas will give our representatives additional strength.

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