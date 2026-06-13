Luis de la Fuente names the main favorites for the World Cup

The historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has ignited the hearts of millions of fans across the globe, is currently underway on the pitches of North America. Amidst the vibrant and passionate football atmosphere, debates over which nation will lift the trophy have reached a fever pitch. Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente gave an intriguing statement to fans, speaking passionately about the favorite status assigned to his team ahead of the World Cup and discussing other contenders.

According to the experienced specialist, being labeled a favorite on paper before the tournament begins provides no practical advantage or guarantee on the pitch.

“Are we better than Argentina or Brazil?”

Addressing the hype surrounding favorites from a realistic football perspective during a press conference, Luis de la Fuente said:

“No, absolutely not. What does it even mean to be a favorite in football? These are just theoretical opinions voiced by fans and experts outside the stadium.

If we look at the situation objectively and honestly, are we more deserving of the title or better than powerful teams like France, Brazil, or Argentina today? I don't think so.”

While proudly acknowledging his team's status as European champions, the Spanish coach emphasized that the rules of the World Cup are entirely different.

You can familiarize yourself with Spain's opponents in the 2026 World Cup group stage and the contenders mentioned by the head coach in the analytical table below:

Status of the Spanish national team Reigning World Champion Main favorites mentioned by De la Fuente Number of teams contending for the World Cup Spain's opponents in the 2026 World Cup group Reigning European Champion

(England defeated in the final) Argentina national team France, Brazil, Argentina,

England and Netherlands At least 8-10 strong teams • Cape Verde

• Uruguay

• Saudi Arabia

At least 8-10 teams will fight for the top prize!

According to the Spanish coach, the current World Cup will see unprecedented competition, with at least 8-10 national teams fighting fiercely for the title.

The coach's unexpected statement: “There are many teams in this year's tournament that are equal in strength and skill. Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the physically strong African representatives, and many others are also worthy of the title. Does Spain want to win? Of course! But that doesn't mean we will definitely triumph. That is the beauty of football; sometimes, even if you are stronger in every aspect, you can unexpectedly face the bitterness of defeat. We know our potential and we are capable of winning this World Cup.”

As a reminder, 'La Furia Roja' will face Cape Verde, South American giant Uruguay, and Asian representative Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

Follow the hottest World Cup matches, exclusive insights from coaches, match analysis, and the most reliable sports news with us on Zamin!