Luis de la Fuente names the main favorites for the World Cup

·37·Sport
Luis de la Fuente names the main favorites for the World Cup

The historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, which has ignited the hearts of millions of fans across the globe, is currently underway on the pitches of North America. Amidst the vibrant and passionate football atmosphere, debates over which nation will lift the trophy have reached a fever pitch. Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente gave an intriguing statement to fans, speaking passionately about the favorite status assigned to his team ahead of the World Cup and discussing other contenders.

According to the experienced specialist, being labeled a favorite on paper before the tournament begins provides no practical advantage or guarantee on the pitch.

“Are we better than Argentina or Brazil?”

Addressing the hype surrounding favorites from a realistic football perspective during a press conference, Luis de la Fuente said:

“No, absolutely not. What does it even mean to be a favorite in football? These are just theoretical opinions voiced by fans and experts outside the stadium.

If we look at the situation objectively and honestly, are we more deserving of the title or better than powerful teams like France, Brazil, or Argentina today? I don't think so.”

While proudly acknowledging his team's status as European champions, the Spanish coach emphasized that the rules of the World Cup are entirely different.

You can familiarize yourself with Spain's opponents in the 2026 World Cup group stage and the contenders mentioned by the head coach in the analytical table below:

Status of the Spanish national team

Reigning World Champion

Main favorites mentioned by De la Fuente

Number of teams contending for the World Cup

Spain's opponents in the 2026 World Cup group

Reigning European Champion


(England defeated in the final)

Argentina national team

France, Brazil, Argentina,


England and Netherlands

At least 8-10 strong teams

Cape Verde


Uruguay


Saudi Arabia

At least 8-10 teams will fight for the top prize!

According to the Spanish coach, the current World Cup will see unprecedented competition, with at least 8-10 national teams fighting fiercely for the title.

The coach's unexpected statement: “There are many teams in this year's tournament that are equal in strength and skill. Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the physically strong African representatives, and many others are also worthy of the title. Does Spain want to win? Of course! But that doesn't mean we will definitely triumph. That is the beauty of football; sometimes, even if you are stronger in every aspect, you can unexpectedly face the bitterness of defeat. We know our potential and we are capable of winning this World Cup.”

As a reminder, 'La Furia Roja' will face Cape Verde, South American giant Uruguay, and Asian representative Saudi Arabia in the group stage.

Follow the hottest World Cup matches, exclusive insights from coaches, match analysis, and the most reliable sports news with us on Zamin!

Luis de la FuenteSpainArgentinaBrazilFrance
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ruben Amorim expected to become AC Milan head coachRuben Amorim expected to become AC Milan head coachToday, 17:54Stuart Pearce urges Declan Rice to take leadership in England national teamStuart Pearce urges Declan Rice to take leadership in England national teamToday, 17:34Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham's boots stolen ahead of World CupHarry Kane and Jude Bellingham's boots stolen ahead of World CupToday, 17:33Ancelotti makes a statement ahead of Brazil's first match at the World CupAncelotti makes a statement ahead of Brazil's first match at the World CupToday, 17:24Michel Salgado: The similarity between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi is astonishingMichel Salgado: The similarity between Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi is astonishingToday, 17:16Italian Sports Minister responds to Gianni Infantino's jokeItalian Sports Minister responds to Gianni Infantino's jokeToday, 17:12
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Real Madrid reaches final decision regarding Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid reaches final decision regarding Kylian Mbappe