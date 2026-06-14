Mohamed Salah and the Egypt National Team: Will the World Cup Misfortune End?

Mohamed Salah, the living legend of the Egypt national team and Liverpool, is on the verge of fulfilling one of the most important tasks of his career. For the 33-year-old forward, the upcoming World Cup in North America is not just another tournament, but a chance for revenge against past mistakes and misfortunes. Egyptian fans expect a historic result from their hero. This is reported by Goal.com .

The Egypt national team is participating in the world championship for only the fourth time in its history. After 1990, the team remained away from the big stage for a long time. The 2018 tournament in Russia became a real nightmare for Mohamed Salah and his teammates. At that time, the "Pharaohs" failed to collect a single point and left the competition in the group stage, while internal turmoil made the situation even worse.

The 2018 injury and the Kyiv tragedy

In fact, Mohamed Salah should have arrived at the 2018 World Cup at the peak of his career, having been involved in 60 goals for Liverpool. However, the Champions League final against Real Madrid changed everything. After a collision with Madrid defender Sergio Ramos, Salah suffered a serious shoulder injury and left the field in tears.

After this incident, the forward's participation in Russia was in question. Although he returned to the squad in a short time, it was noticeable that his physical condition was not at his usual level. Playing under great pressure from the Egyptian Football Association and fans, the star player could not demonstrate his full potential. Egypt's failure to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar left Salah without a World Cup during his prime years.

The last chance and a historic mission

Currently, Mohamed Salah is approaching the final phase of his career. He is viewed as a "man on a mission" for the tournament in North America. Given that the Egypt national team has never won a match at the World Cup, it is not hard to understand how high the responsibility on Salah's shoulders is.

According to Goal.com's analysis, this tournament is the last chance for Salah to cement his legacy. For a forward who has won all trophies with Liverpool, winning under the national flag is more important than any club achievement. Egyptians are waiting for their "King" to play in a way that erases the unfortunate memories from Russia.

In conclusion, it is worth noting that Mohamed Salah's path on the international stage has been full of contradictions. He is considered a football icon not only for Egypt but for the entire Arab world. The next World Cup will be the decisive exam that determines his place among the greatest players.