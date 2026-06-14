Turkey falls to Australia despite 30 shots fired

The historic 2026 FIFA World Cup, kicking off on the magnificent pitches across North America, continues to surprise millions of fans with unexpected results and genuine drama. In the opening round of Group D, the Turkish national team, a skilled European side supported by many fans, faced the representative of the green continent, Australia. Despite the Turkish players dominating this intense and thrilling encounter, luck favored the 'Socceroos' in the end, with the match finishing 0-2 in favor of the Australians.

Although the 'Moon-Stars' under Vincenzo Montella tried their best to start the tournament with a win, their misfortune in front of the opponent's goal proved costly.

30 shots and a statistic of misfortune that shook the stadium

Throughout the match, Vincenzo Montella's side literally besieged the opponent's penalty area. By the end of the game, Turkey had fired a staggering 30 shots at the Australian goal! Most frustratingly, while 8 of these intense attacks were on target, Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan showed true skill, preventing any of them from finding the net.

Conversely, the Australian national team, acting with extreme precision and discipline on the counter-attack, managed only 9 shots throughout the match. 4 of those were on target, and 2 resulted in goals. This efficiency and tactical composure earned the 'Socceroos' a crucial 3 points.

You can familiarize yourself with the match statistics and future group plans for Turkey and Australia through the official report and analytical table below:

Tournament and group status Teams Final official score Total shots (Turkey / Australia) Shots on target Schedule for the 2nd round 2026 World Cup. Group D, Matchday 1 Turkey — Australia 0 : 2 30 — 9

(Clear dominance by Turkey) 8 — 4 • Turkey — Paraguay

• Australia — USA

Quick analysis and upcoming decisive matches

Following this defeat, Vincenzo Montella's side must immediately work on their mistakes to rectify the situation, as the competition in Group D intensifies by the second. In the group's opening match, one of the tournament hosts, the USA, defeated Paraguay 4-1.

Upcoming hot match schedule: Now, the Turkish national team must face South American side Paraguay in the 2nd round to improve their standing and keep their knockout stage hopes alive; only a win will suffice. Australia, having secured a vital victory in the first round, will face group leaders USA in a central clash.

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