Ayyoub Bouaddi in Arsenal's sights: Will the Moroccan talent move to the Premier League?

With the start of the 2026 World Cup, new names have begun to shine in the transfer market. After a brilliant performance in the match against Brazil (1:1), Morocco's young star Ayyoub Bouaddi has caught the attention of scouts worldwide. In particular, England's Arsenal have begun serious efforts to sign the 18-year-old midfielder, according to Goal.com reports.

Bouaddi, a product of the Lille academy, controlled the midfield during the match at MetLife Stadium. According to Goal.com, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has highly rated the player's technical abilities and considers him a primary target to strengthen the team's core. The London club has been in contact with the talented player for several months.

Transfer rumors and competition

It is not just Arsenal competing for Bouaddi, but also giants like Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea. However, the player himself prefers to remain cautious regarding transfer matters for now. Responding to journalist David Ornstein's question about a move to the Premier League, the young star emphasized that his focus is entirely on the national team.

"At the moment, my full focus is on the World Cup, and I cannot give a definitive answer to that question. Of course, I am happy that big clubs are showing interest in me. But for now, we are trying to give our all with Morocco in the tournament and achieve the best possible result," said Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Leadership on the pitch and unique statistics

In the game against Brazil, Bouaddi displayed a mature and confident performance beyond his years. He did not lose his composure even when Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior applied pressure inside his own penalty area. According to statistics, he touched the ball 87 times during the match, recording the highest figure for his team.

Furthermore, the Moroccan talent made 53 progressive carries, constantly causing confusion in the opponent's defense. Alongside his professional football career, Bouaddi is pursuing a higher education in mathematics and is surprising experts with his intellectual potential on the pitch. If Arsenal can complete this transfer, Mikel Arteta could have one of the strongest midfielders of the future at his disposal.