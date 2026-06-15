Kylian Mbappe and the "main character" status: Frank Leboeuf on the French star

Frank Leboeuf, who won the 1998 World Cup with the France national team, shared his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe. According to him, the Real Madrid forward embodies the "main character" energy of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but is also realizing the importance of team play. This is reported by Goal.com .

Kylian Mbappe was recognized as a future star of world football from the very first years of his professional career. After his debut with Monaco, he became a world champion with France in 2018, and at the World Cup in Qatar, he proved his phenomenal talent once again by scoring a hat-trick in the final. In an interview with Goal.com, Leboeuf noted that Mbappe has been groomed to be the best since he was eight years old.

The balance between individualism and team spirit

In Leboeuf's opinion, Mbappe has been used to being in the spotlight for a long time. Although this trait puts him in the ranks of greats like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, individual skill alone is not enough to succeed in modern football. The former defender explained the importance of team spirit using the example of Real Madrid.

"We have recently realized that football is a team game and the star should not be an individual, but the team itself. For example, in clubs like Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain, everything is based on playing together. When Real Madrid found themselves in difficult situations in the Champions League against Manchester City, Chelsea, or PSG, they won precisely because of their team spirit," says Leboeuf.

The expert noted that for stars like Kylian Mbappe, adapting to a team play system can be difficult. The main reason for this is the haste in the modern football world and the excessive focus on individual awards, particularly the Ballon d'Or. Leboeuf added that such awards did not carry as much weight in his era.

Mbappe's future and new challenges

Currently playing as a "galactico" for Real Madrid, Mbappe is expected to be a key figure not only in La Liga but also in the 2026 World Cup. He left Paris Saint-Germain as the club's all-time top scorer and opened a new chapter in Spain. In Leboeuf's view, the forward now needs to upload the team play program into his "computer."

The former player also touched upon the possibility of Mbappe appearing in the English Premier League in the future. Although he is happy in Madrid now, his talent and ambitions are capable of becoming the main topic in any league. The most important thing is for the player to be able to harmonize his individual achievements with the interests of the team.

In conclusion, it can be said that Kylian Mbappe is reaching a new level not only in scoring goals but also in leading on the pitch. There is no doubt that he will continue the legacy of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but true greatness is achieved only through team success.