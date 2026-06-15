The true flagship of European football, Real Madrid, continues to be at the center of attention for the global sports community with its heated and sensational events. Following the start of a new era in the team, fans are highly interested in who will become the new owner of the number four (4) jersey, which holds special symbolic and sacred significance in the club's history. This famous number recently belonged to the experienced Austrian defender David Alaba, whose contract with the 'royal club' has ended. Now, representatives of the new generation in Madrid have begun to compete for this honorable number.

Battle of young talents: Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio

According to renowned insider and experienced journalist Miguel Angel Dias, two promising central defenders at the Santiago Bernabéu — Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio — have officially expressed their desire to the club management to play under the number 4.

According to insider information, the young and talented Dean Huijsen is currently seen as the main and favorite candidate to acquire this famous number. The coaching staff is also inclined to approve his candidacy.

Through the following official sports analysis table, you can familiarize yourself with the history of the legendary number 4 at Real Madrid and the latest important changes in the team:

Sacred number on the jersey Most recent owner (Contract expired) Former legendary owners of the number Current main candidate The team's new head coach Former coach replaced Number 4

(Sacred jersey) David Alaba

(Austrian star) • Sergio Ramos

• Fernando Hierro Dean Huijsen

(Talented defender) Jose Mourinho

(After a 13-year break) Alvaro Arbeloa

Great legacy from legends and the return of Mourinho

It is worth noting that the number 4 is not just a simple number for the Madrid giant, but a symbol of true leadership and skill. Before David Alaba, legendary players such as former captain Sergio Ramos, known as a true warrior on the pitch, and the great defender Fernando Hierro played under this number, leading Real Madrid to numerous victories.

Another pleasant piece of news for the Madridistas is that the famous and versatile specialist Jose Mourinho has returned to his beloved club as head coach after a long 13-year break. The master nicknamed 'The Special One' took the place of Alvaro Arbeloa in managing the team. Fans are eagerly waiting for the young defenders to shine in the new era under Mourinho's leadership.

Stay tuned with Zamin for the latest transfer news from Real Madrid, Jose Mourinho's tactical revolutions, exclusive reports from the Santiago Bernabéu, and the most reliable news from world football!