The transfer market in European football is heating up, and the hidden struggle between major clubs has entered a new phase. Legendary Portuguese specialist Jose Mourinho, who recently returned to lead the royal club for a second time, has begun a new era at Real Madrid. To further strengthen the team's midfield during the summer transfer window, 'The Special One' has included Borussia Dortmund and Germany national team midfielder Felix Nmecha in his plans.

The Special One's new discovery: Why does Madrid need Nmecha?

According to a hot report from Sky Sport Germany, one of Germany's most prestigious sports publications, the Portuguese head coach is deeply impressed by the 25-year-old skilled footballer's productive play and tactical potential. Mourinho views this German talent as the perfect candidate to strengthen the competition in the center of the pitch at the Santiago Bernabéu and control the tempo of the game.

However, this transfer will not be easy for the 'Galacticos'. This is because Premier League giants Manchester City and Manchester United have already entered a serious battle to sign the talented midfielder. According to football experts' calculations, the current estimated market value of the German star is 50 million euros approximately.

You can find more details about Felix Nmecha's last season's statistics and his market status in the following special analytical sports table:

Player's name and age Current club and nationality Head coach Jose Mourinho's plan Main rivals in the transfer market Statistics in the German league Potential transfer value Felix Nmecha

(25 years old) Borussia Dortmund

(Germany) Strengthen the Real Madrid midfield • Manchester City

• Manchester United 29 matches

(2 goals, 3 assists) 50 million euros

Strong foundation in the Bundesliga

As a reminder, the talented footballer managed to appear in a total of 29 official matches for Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga last season. During these matches, he scored 2 goals and provided 3 assists, making a worthy contribution to his team's success.

About the transfer intrigue in Madrid: Jose Mourinho's return to Madrid has brought a new spirit to Real's transfer policy. If the royal club emerges victorious in the economic race against the Manchester teams, Felix Nmecha will undoubtedly become one of the key tactical figures for Real in the new season. Madrid fans are awaiting this move by 'The Special One' with great interest.

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