Lamine Yamal returns from injury: Spain drops points in World Cup 2026 debut

Spain's young star Lamine Yamal has returned to the pitch after a long-awaited recovery from injury, but his return could not mask the "La Roja" failure in their World Cup opener. In the first round of the World Cup 2026 group stage, the Spaniards unexpectedly played to a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

The Barcelona forward, returning after a two-month break, was brought on as a substitute in the final 20 minutes of the match. The coaching staff decided to introduce the 19-year-old 2024 Golden Boy cautiously to avoid risking his health. According to Goal.com, although Yamal brought vitality and creativity to Spain's attacks upon entering, they were unable to break through the opponent's defense.

Lamine Yamal's message to the fans

After the game, Lamine Yamal addressed the fans via social media, calling for patience. "This was our first game in the World Cup and we earned one point. We know there is a long way ahead of us, but we will continue to work toward our goal. Do not doubt that everything will be as we expect," wrote the young talent.

Additionally, the footballer expressed gratitude to the Creator for allowing him to return to the pitch after a serious injury and thanked his family for supporting him during the difficult period. These words from Yamal, who finished second in the 2025 Ballon d'Or voting, demonstrate that he is mature not only physically but also mentally.

The problem of "Yamal dependency" in the Spanish national team

This match revealed a serious problem for the Spanish national team. Just as with Barcelona, it became evident that the national team relies too heavily on Lamine Yamal's individual skill in attack. Experts are concerned that when opponents defend compactly, the squad lacks other creative ideas.

The situation in Group H, where Spain is currently placed, is quite complicated. In the second game of the group, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia also played to a 1-1 draw. As a result, all four teams are tied with one point each.

The Spanish national team's next plans are as follows:

June 22, Sunday: an important match against Saudi Arabia;

June 27: a decisive group stage match against Uruguay.

Luis de la Fuente's pupils must win the next round to guarantee a place in the playoffs. Lamine Yamal's return to full match fitness and his inclusion in the starting lineup are expected to determine Spain's further fate in the tournament.