Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez has decided to leave his post after the current World Cup. The Spanish specialist's current contract expires at the end of July, and he has chosen not to extend the agreement. This decision signals the beginning of a new era in Portuguese football. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to Goal.com, a mutual agreement has been reached with the Portuguese Football Federation regarding Martinez's departure. The federation's leadership is fully aware of the coach's decision and has already begun searching for high-level candidates to replace him. Martinez plans to continue his career at the club level, specifically in the Premier League or with other European giants.

Cristiano Ronaldo and the last chance

Amid reports of the coach's departure, global attention is focused on team captain Cristiano Ronaldo. This World Cup is expected to be the final major tournament in the career of the 39-year-old legendary striker. The only missing trophy in his collection is the World Cup. If Portugal wins this tournament, it could be the most beautiful conclusion to Ronaldo's career.

The Portugal national team became European champions in 2016 and winners of the Nations League in 2019 and 2025. Now, the team aims to conquer the most important peak in its history. A squad filled with stars like Bruno Fernandes will try to successfully conclude their final run under Martinez.

Clash with Uzbekistan and the group stage

The tournament schedule for the Portuguese looks very interesting. The team will play its group stage matches in the following order:

June 17: first match against DR Congo;

June 23: clash with the Uzbekistan national team;

June 28: final group match against Colombia.

For Uzbek football fans, the match against Portugal is of special importance. Facing Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates is both a great test and a historical event for our national team. This match is expected to significantly impact the group standings.

In conclusion, Roberto Martinez's departure indicates that major changes are beginning in Portuguese football. Regardless of who the new coach is, they must maintain the balance between talented youth and experienced veterans. The end of the tournament will clarify the future not only of the coach but also of a great athlete like Cristiano Ronaldo.