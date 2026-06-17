Video of Messi's three goals in the Argentina vs Algeria match

In the first round of Group J of the World Cup, the Argentina national team defeated Algeria 3-0. The hero of the match was Lionel Messi, who scored a hat-trick.

Messi opened the scoring in the 17th minute following a pass from Rodrigo de Paul. He completed his brace in the 60th minute and scored his third goal in the 76th minute after an assist from Nicolas Gonzalez.

World Cup 2026. Round 1

Argentina — Algeria 3:0

Goals: Messi 17, 60, 76.