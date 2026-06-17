The 2026 World Cup, shaking the fields of North America, is in the global spotlight not only for goals and intense matches but also for the sensational statements of football stars in the media. After a massive (3:0) victory over the Algeria national team in the first round of the group stage and a historic hat-trick, Argentina captain Lionel Messi shared unexpected and shocking thoughts on the biggest intrigue in world football — the rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo and the status of the greatest player in history.

Leo Messi: "Ronaldo is one of the strongest, but he is not the first"

Lionel Messi, one of the greatest talents in the history of world football, did not hide that being among the top scorers in the World Cup chronicles is a great honor and pride for him. At the same time, the Argentine genius noted, as is his habit, that he does not chase personal achievements, dry statistics, and records, as they are secondary to him. However, his words about the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, his rival of the century, spread like wildfire in the media.

"I am sincerely proud to be mentioned alongside such great masters of the ball and to be able to compete with them. But for me personally, such indicators are not of such great importance. As for Ronaldo, he is undoubtedly considered one of the strongest and greatest players in football history, but he is by no means number one in the history of football," the famous international publication "Infobae" quotes Messi's unexpected words.

Through the following sports-analytical table, you can familiarize yourself with Lionel Messi's thoughts on Ronaldo and the current state of the top scorer race in the history of the World Cup:

Messi's latest result Assessment of Cristiano Ronaldo Attitude towards personal records World Cup all-time top scorers Hat-trick against Algeria



• Argentina victory (3:0)

• Messi has 16 goals • One of the strongest in history

• But he is not number one

• Status is conditional • Personal statistics are not important

• Being alongside great names is an honor Miroslav Klose and Lionel Messi



• Both legends have 16 goals each

• Sharing the lead

Dual leadership in the top scorers' caravan: Klose and Messi lead!

Lionel Messi, who hit the target three times against the Algeria national team, caught up with German football legend Miroslav Klose in the list of the best scorers in World Cup history after this success. Currently, both players have 16 goals on their account, sharing the absolute lead in the history of the mundials. If Leo scores again in the next round, he could become the sole leader and dethrone Klose.

View of Zamin sports commentators: Lionel Messi's thoughts on Ronaldo are not simply envy or rivalry, but the result of a football philosophy formed over the years. Messi stands out by prioritizing teamwork and trophies over everything else on the pitch. On the verge of breaking Klose's record, Leo has already proven he is number one with his magical play on the field, even without statistics!

Follow the remote tactical battles between the two great geniuses of our time, the hottest and most exclusive sports news from the 2026 World Cup stadiums, and the fastest, most reliable news about world football, always on the pages of Zamin!