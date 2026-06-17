Thomas Tuchel and England: Squad Debates Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

·9·Sport
Thomas Tuchel and England: Squad Debates Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

England's new head coach Thomas Tuchel faces tough selection decisions ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Before the opening match against Croatia in Dallas, the specialist must make final decisions on several positions in the starting lineup. According to analytical data from Goal.com, Tuchel is currently selecting the most deserving players from a pool of 14-15 candidates. Goal.com reports .

Currently, who will start on the left and right wings, in attacking midfield, and in central defense remains one of the most discussed topics. In particular, the selection of Ezri Konsa alongside John Stones in central defense is being viewed as an unexpected decision. This choice is bound to raise various questions among many experts.

Attacking line issues and unexpected candidates

Bukayo Saka should have been the primary candidate on the right wing, but the Arsenal winger is currently struggling with an Achilles tendon injury. This forces Tuchel to consider other options. Despite having a star like Jude Bellingham in central midfield, the coach's interest in Morgan Rogers is also evident. On the left wing, Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford are competing with each other.

Stability is expected to be maintained between the posts. Despite criticism at the club level, Jordan Pickford has always performed reliably for the national team. His four penalty saves since 2018 are twice as many as the results of all his predecessors in the last 22 years. Pickford has won Tuchel's trust not only in shot-stopping but also in his distribution and leadership abilities.

Squad balance and strategic choices

According to experts, the most important thing for Tuchel is to maintain balance in the team. In a match against an experienced team like Croatia, any mistake in defense could be costly. Therefore, including Ezri Konsa in the starting lineup is considered a tactical risk.

Additionally, selecting Anthony Gordon on the left wing to increase attacking potency could add speed and aggression to England's game. Until Bukayo Saka's physical condition is fully restored, keeping him on the bench and saving him for the later stages of the tournament seems like a logical decision.

Overall, England's success at the 2026 World Cup will depend on how well Tuchel's unexpected and bold decisions justify themselves. The match against Croatia will determine not only the group situation but also the overall mood of the team under the new coach.

EnglandThomas TuchelWorld CupFootballJude Bellingham
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Neymar returns to training: Brazil star recovering from injuryNeymar returns to training: Brazil star recovering from injuryToday, 14:55Jude Bellingham's On-Field Emotions: Why the Real Madrid Star Shouldn't ChangeJude Bellingham's On-Field Emotions: Why the Real Madrid Star Shouldn't ChangeToday, 14:38Christian Pulisic's Contract Situation at Milan: Transfer Advice GivenChristian Pulisic's Contract Situation at Milan: Transfer Advice GivenToday, 14:31Unexpected Admission About Harry Kane: Former Manager Reveals MistakeUnexpected Admission About Harry Kane: Former Manager Reveals MistakeToday, 14:16Lionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's Record: Another Miracle from the Argentine StarLionel Messi Equals Miroslav Klose's Record: Another Miracle from the Argentine StarToday, 14:10Odil Ahmedov shares predictions for World Cup 2026 matches (video)Odil Ahmedov shares predictions for World Cup 2026 matches (video)Today, 13:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again