Thomas Tuchel and England: Squad Debates Ahead of the 2026 World Cup

England's new head coach Thomas Tuchel faces tough selection decisions ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Before the opening match against Croatia in Dallas, the specialist must make final decisions on several positions in the starting lineup. According to analytical data from Goal.com, Tuchel is currently selecting the most deserving players from a pool of 14-15 candidates. Goal.com reports .

Currently, who will start on the left and right wings, in attacking midfield, and in central defense remains one of the most discussed topics. In particular, the selection of Ezri Konsa alongside John Stones in central defense is being viewed as an unexpected decision. This choice is bound to raise various questions among many experts.

Attacking line issues and unexpected candidates

Bukayo Saka should have been the primary candidate on the right wing, but the Arsenal winger is currently struggling with an Achilles tendon injury. This forces Tuchel to consider other options. Despite having a star like Jude Bellingham in central midfield, the coach's interest in Morgan Rogers is also evident. On the left wing, Anthony Gordon and Marcus Rashford are competing with each other.

Stability is expected to be maintained between the posts. Despite criticism at the club level, Jordan Pickford has always performed reliably for the national team. His four penalty saves since 2018 are twice as many as the results of all his predecessors in the last 22 years. Pickford has won Tuchel's trust not only in shot-stopping but also in his distribution and leadership abilities.

Squad balance and strategic choices

According to experts, the most important thing for Tuchel is to maintain balance in the team. In a match against an experienced team like Croatia, any mistake in defense could be costly. Therefore, including Ezri Konsa in the starting lineup is considered a tactical risk.

Additionally, selecting Anthony Gordon on the left wing to increase attacking potency could add speed and aggression to England's game. Until Bukayo Saka's physical condition is fully restored, keeping him on the bench and saving him for the later stages of the tournament seems like a logical decision.

Overall, England's success at the 2026 World Cup will depend on how well Tuchel's unexpected and bold decisions justify themselves. The match against Croatia will determine not only the group situation but also the overall mood of the team under the new coach.